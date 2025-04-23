Tenders issued for two huge Jerusalem construction projects

The state has officially published tenders for the construction, management and maintenance of two huge projects in Jerusalem: the Gan Hotzvim tech campus on Har Hotzvim, and the new courts complex at the western entrance to the city. This follows the issuing of the pre-qualification tenders for these projects last August along with a third project for the construction of a new headquarters for the National Insurance Institute. The latter tender has not yet been published because a plan to add space to it is being promoted.

The Gan Hotzvim tech campus will comprise 150,000 square meters in above ground construction and an additional tens of thousands of square meters below ground. The courts complex will include a 40-floor building with 55,000 square meters of space and a 45,000 square meter courthouse and an additional tens of thousands of square meters in underground space. The government expects bids of billions of shekels for the tenders.

Management and maintenance

The two tenders published are using the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) method, for financing, planning, construction and maintenance of each of the projects, and are open only to those who have passed the preliminary selection stage.

The estimated financial consideration in each of the tenders can be "derived" from the construction grants that the winners of the tender will receive - grants that are predetermined in the tender terms: for the construction of the Gan Hotzvim project, the winner will receive a grant of about NIS 1.06 billion, and for the court complex project, the winner will receive NIS 629 million. The total amount of grants in both tenders together amounts to about 1.7 billion shekels.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 23, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.