Jerusalem western entrance tunnel opens

The Shazar Tunnel at the western entrance of Jerusalem was opened on the eve of the Sukkot holiday. The 730-meter tunnel extends from the Bridge of Chords at the city entrance, beneath the new business district that is being built, to the junction of Agrippas Street and Ben Zvi Street. The tunnel replaces the former above ground road, which was closed over four years ago.

Construction continues on a five floor underground car park for 1,300 vehicles beneath the tunnel, which is scheduled for completion in 2025. The car park will serve the new business district and is near to the Central Bus Station, railway station and light rail lines.

The project including the tunnel and the car park is costing the Ministry of Transport and Jerusalem Municipality NIS 1.3 billion.

