Tenders issued for huge Jerusalem office projects

The first step was taken earlier this week for the construction of three huge new projects in Jerusalem encompassing 300,000 square meters of government office space.

The pre-qualification tenders issued by the Ministry of Finance accountant general office's government building and state assets administration are for the financing, design and planning, construction and maintenance for 25 years of the Har Hotzvim tech campus, a new central judiciary and courts complex, and a new headquarters for the National Insurance Institute - both the latter projects at the Western entrance to the city. A modest estimate of the cost of construction is NIS 2.5 billion. Bids must be submitted by mid-November and there will be a conference for candidates on September 17.

The first project - the Har Hotzvim tech campus "Gan Hotzvim" will include 150,000 square meters of office space and another 100,000 square meters of underground space in three 30-floor towers. The campus will house government technology units as well as the Israel Police technology unit covering one third of the space. The plan, approved in July 2022 is designed by Kolker Kolker Epstein architects.

The second project is the construction of 100,000 square meters at the western entrance to the city including a 45,000 square meters seven-floor central courts and judiciary building and a 55,000 square meters 40-floor tower with court rooms and the officers of the State Attorney and law and enforcement agencies. The center will contain all the city's courts except the Supreme Court.

The third project is a 30-floor tower with 50,000 square meters of offices to serve as the National Insurance Institute's headquarters.

Gan Hotzvim and the new court complex are due to be completed within seven years and the National Insurance Institute headquarters within five years.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 29, 2024.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2024.