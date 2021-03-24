Tesla hikes car prices in Israel again

For the second time since launching online sales of its electric vehicles in Israel at the start of February, Tesla has put up its prices. According to the revised price list on its site yesterday, the latest is slight but the two price rises taken together are quite substantial.

The accumulated price rise for the Tesla 3 ranges from NIS 7,000 on the original price of NIS 179,000 for the basic SR model and up to NIS 13,570 on expensive models. The price of the Tesla S, which won't be delivered until the third quarter of 2021, has risen by NIS 56,000 on the original price of NIS 420,000 and by up to NIS 206,000 on more expensive models. It remai9ns unclear whether Israeli customers who have already ordered Tesla cars and paid a NIS 500 deposit, will enjoy the original price.

As previously reported, Tesla has begun delivering its first cars in Israel, which were ordered in early February, to customers this week. An estimated 120 Tesla 3 cars arrived in the first consignment earlier this month and are stored in a hangar at Ashdod Port fir distribution directly to buyers.

