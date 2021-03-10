Tesla to deliver first cars to Israeli customers this month

Electric car company Tesla will deliver the first Tesla 3 cars to Israeli customers from the first consignment before Passover in just over two weeks. Customers who have bought the cars received notification today to prepare for receipt of the cars, which will be delivered to them towards the end of the month.

As far as is known, the first consignment includes only about 120 cars, some of which docked in Israel last week and the rest will arrive in the coming days. Estimates are that Tesla has a backlog of orders of many hundreds of cars ordered by customers in Israel but most of them won't be delivered until August.

Tesla does not have an Israeli importer nor does it sell from its showrooms like all other car manufacturers. Tesla invites customers to its 'experience' centers to see the cars exhibited but the entire purchasing process including choosing the model, engine specifications, and color are conducted online.

Tesla said in response that it will officially announce deliveries when they begin. The company declined to provide details about the number of cars ordered by customers in Israel.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 10, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021