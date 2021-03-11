Tesla hikes car prices after just one month in Israel

Electric vehicle company Tesla only began marketing its cars in Israel to customers last month and has not yet delivered its first cars but it has already hiked prices on all the models it is selling here on its online sales site.

The basic price on the Tesla 3 after taxes has risen by NIS 6,000 to NIS 9,000 before extras from the original price of NIS 179,000. The basic price of the Tesla S has risen by NIS 25,000 from the original price of NIS 420,000. According to sales contract law in Israel, as most buyers have only put down a NIS 500 deposit, Tesla is not required by law to charge the original price but can update it according to foreign currency fluctuations, changes in taxation etc.

Tesla is due to deliver its first consignment of electric cars to Israeli buyers before the end of this month. The first consignment is believed to be only 120 cars, some of which already docked in Israel last week, with the rest arriving in the coming few days. Many hundreds more people have already ordered Tesla cars but most of them are only expected to be delivered near to August.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 11, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021