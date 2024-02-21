Tidhar to build 45-floor tower in Diamond Exchange district

Tidhar Group announced that it has received approval from the Tel Aviv District Planning and Building Committee to build a 45-floor high-rise office tower at 17 Abba Hillel Street in the Ramat Gan Diamond Exchange district. Tidhar will invest NIS 400 million in the project which will have 45,000 square meters of office space and commercial space on the ground floor.

The company said that the two existing buildings on the 2,000 square meter lot will be demolished.

Barely, Levitzky, Kassif (BLK) Architects and Town Planners and Rani Ziss Architects will plan and design the building.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 21, 2024.

