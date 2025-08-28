TIME lists Amnon Shashua in 100 most influential people in AI

TIME Magazine today published its list of the 100 most influential people in artificial intelligence (AI), which includes Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) founder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua. He is listed alongside such tech luminaries as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Jensen Huang, Andy Jassy and Masayoshi Son as one of 23 people in the leaders section.

Shashua is lauded for his work at Mobileye which has seen chips installed in over 200 million vehicles. TIME magazine also mentions that he is the investor behind Israeli digital bank ONE ZERO and focuses on his role in founding the intriguing AI startup AA-I Technologies (Double AI), which was first revealed by "Globes."

The company recently raised millions of dollars from Michael Dell's venture capital fund (DTC) to invest in developing language models specific to science. TIME says that Shashua argues that "humanity is bottlenecked by a dearth of geniuses in science, technology, engineering, and math-a problem that specialized AI could soon solve. While his peers pursue the creation of generalized intelligence, Shashua’s betting that by narrowly focusing on superintelligence in STEM, his lab may be able to produce "great scientists at scale" within the next few years.

Though current models fail to engage in deep reasoning, he says, AAI has proven a "new training methodology" that will one day allow it. On Mobileye TIME notes that it has signed deals with Uber and Lyft to launch autonomous taxis (robotaxis) starting in the middle of next year. Shashua has also founded robotics firm Mentee Robotics and AI21 Labs, which specializes in Natural Language Processing (NLP), which develops AI systems that can understand and generate natural language.

Another Israeli in the list is Prof. Regina Barzilay of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), who is in the thinkers section. Born in Moldova, she immigrated to Israel aged 20 and studied at Ben Gurion University of the Negev before completing her doctorate in computer science at Columbia University in the US.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 28, 2025.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.