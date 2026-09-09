US airlines resume Israel flights, but fares high until 2027

Two giant US airlines resumed Israel-US flights this week. At the beginning of the week Delta Airlines renewed flights to Tel Aviv and this morning United Airlines followed suit, touching down for the first time in months at Ben Gurion airport. Next week, Israir launches Tel Aviv - New York flights, after having received all the necessary approvals from the US authorities. These three airlines join El Al and Arkia, which are already operating scheduled Israel-US flights.

Despite all this, fares are not falling. Israir’s round-trip Tel Aviv - New York fares during the holiday season are about $1,800 (and even during the Yom Kippur period, the price even rises), and the situation is similar with other airlines. At this stage, it seems that the increase in supply is failing to affect the much higher demand.

However, looking ahead, relief might be in sight. A study by travel company Gulliver shows that flights to New York can already be found for less than $1,000 on selected dates in early 2027. The study shows that the months of February to May may be particularly interesting for those looking for attractive fares: January and February are still considered cold months in New York, but prices during this period may be lower. in March to May, as the weather improves for a trip to the city, and on certain dates round-trip flights can still be found for under the $1,000 mark.

Tickets can be found in mid-January and early February on Delta for $878. In mid-February/early March, there are even round-trip tickets for $773 with Delta and El Al.

Gulliver CEO Tamar Gerzon says, "The return of US airline giants alongside the Israeli companies that began operating on the route is a major development for the flight market to the US. At a time when supply was limited, this was also clearly felt in fares and options available to passengers. Now, with the addition of airlines, routes and seats, competition is starting to return. It is highly recommended to book your next vacation now in the Big Apple in particular, and in the US in general and take advantage of attractive prices. Already today you can find flights to New York for less than $1,000 on certain dates, especially for those who are flexible with their travel dates."

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 9, 2026.

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