Wizz Air renews five Tel Aviv routes

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air is expanding its Israel operations and today announced it is adding dozens more Tel Aviv flights each week.

The company will operate five weekly flights to London Gatwick, four weekly flights to Catania in Sicily, three weekly flights to Venice, two weekly flights to Cluj in Romania and two weekly flights to Iasi in Romania.

In addition, the airline is increasing the frequency of its weekly flights from Tel Aviv to Budapest (from 14 to 21), Bratislava (from 5 to 7), Rome (from 12 to 14), Milan (from 7 to 14), Naples (from 5 to 7), Bucharest (from 11 to 14), Sofia (from 6 to 7), Verona (from 2 to 3), Athens (from 5 to 7), Vilnius (from 2 to 4) and Warsaw (from 4 to 5).

Yesterday, Scandinavian airline SAS announced it plans to resume its operations in Israel starting October 26, 2026, and operate four flights weekly on the Tel Aviv-Copenhagen route.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 7, 2026.

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