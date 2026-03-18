US couple buys Tel Aviv seafront apartment for NIS 17.3m

In the midst of the war, an apartment has been purchased in the David Promenade Towers project, on Tel Aviv seafront at a high price of about NIS160,000 per square meter for an overall NIS 17.3 million. The 98 square meter, three-room apartment is on a high floor and has a 21 square meter balcony. The apartment faces north and east with a view of the city and the sea.

According to Holland Properties, the sellers are foreign residents who had rented out the apartment, and the buyers are an American couple, who will use it as it as a vacation apartment.

According to Eyal Hertogs, owner of Holland Real Estate, which markets David Promenade Towers (together with Neot Shiran), the buyers could have waited for the end of the war with Iran before purchasing, but chose to act now as an expression of support for Israel and faith in its future.

"The negotiations posed a unique challenge: with sharp and daily fluctuations in the dollar-shekel exchange rate threatening to thwart the deal," he says. "The original asking price was NIS 18 million, so I recommended switching to dollars - a step that proved decisive, as the seller preferred to receive the bulk of the payment in US currency. The move helped bridge the last gap between the parties."

Last year, in the midst of the war in Gaza, Holland Real Estate closed a deal to sell "on paper" an apartment in the Herbert Samuel 6-8 project, also overlooking Tel Aviv beach. The 234 square meters apartment with a 43 square meter balcony was bought by an Australian family for NIS 43.3 million - a price that reflects about NIS 180,000 per square meter.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 18, 2026.

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