Point72 buys 5% stake in Mobileye

The share price of Israeli advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS) company Mobileye Global Inc (Nasdaq: MBLY) rose 5.2% on Wall Street on Friday, giving a market cap of $12.655 billion, after reports that hedge fund Point72 Asset Management holds a 5% stake in the company. However, Jerusalem-based Mobileye's share price was down 1% overall on the week. Point72, managed by Steve Cohen, has $36.9 billion under management. The value of Point72's stake in Mobileye, managed by cofounder and CEO Prof. Amnon Shashua, is worth $78 million. Point72's entry into Mobileye is viewed as positive. Mobileye held its Nasdaq IPO at the end of 2022 at $21 per share, after it was acquired by Intel in 2017, which still holds a controlling stake in the company. The share price more than doubled to $47 before falling back to its current price of $15.59. In 2024, the company's revenue fell 20.4% but Mobileye expects to return to growth this year. Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 9, 2025. © Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2025.