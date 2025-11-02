Wix jumps on PayPal collaboration

Israeli website building company Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) has announced a strategic collaboration with PayPal to enable AI-powered product discovery and commerce for Wix merchants. Through PayPal’s new agentic commerce services, Wix merchants will be able to make their catalogues discoverable on leading AI LLMs, including Perplexity, and accept payments directly through PayPal’s agentic commerce solution.

In the wake of the announcement, Wix’s stock, which has underperformed recently, rose 7.1% in the two following trading sessions at the end of last week. Since its low-point in August, the share price has risen 26%, but still shows a 32.2% negative return since the start of 2025. Wix's market cap on Nasdaq is $8.1 billion. The company, led by cofounder and CEO Avishai Abrahami, allows the creation and management of websites and mainly targets small and medium-sized businesses.

Wix will publish its third-quarter financial results on November 19, and analysts expect it to report 13% revenue growth to $503 million and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.49, $0.01 less than in the corresponding quarter of 2024. According to "The Wall Street Journal," 26 analysts are covering the stock - 23 of them are positive and the rest are neutral. The average price target per share is $208.6, which reflects a premium of 43.3% on the current share price.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2025.

