ZIM jumps with good results seen but sale uncertain

The share price of Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) jumped 4.86% on Wall Street on Friday, giving a market cap of $3.4 billion. The rise came ahead of the Israeli shipping company’s results due to be published on Wednesday, after rival Maersk published results that beat the analysts’ expectations and raised its profit guidance for the second time this year.

Analysts predict that ZIM will report $1.66 billion revenue for the second quarter and earnings per share of $1.88. Last year ZIM only succeeded in beating the analysts of profit once.

ZIM, led by CEO Chen Lichtenstein, is in the midst of being sold for $4.2 billion to German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd and Ishay Davidi’s FIMI Opportunity Funds. But the State of Israel, which has a golden share in ZIM could scupper the deal and many government ministries have already expressed opposition to the sale.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 16, 2026.

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