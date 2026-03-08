ZIM sharply hikes container rates

Zim Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE: ZIM) has followed other shipping companies that have hiked freight rates on routes to Israel. The company has notified customers in Israel of a sharp price increase of roughly $850 per standard 20-foot container on routes to and from the east, and of a $1,600 increase for 40-foot containers. The rate increase will take effect in mid-March and is due to higher insurance and fuel costs, and the need to plan different routes due to the situation in the Persian Gulf.

Last week the world's largest shipping company MSC was the first to announce rate increases. In recent days, it has been joined by shipping company Hapag-Lloyd, which has introduced an emergency surcharge due to the conflict in the region, while French shipping giant CGM CMA has also raised rates. In recent days, most of the major international shipping companies have activated clauses in their contracts that allow them to impose "emergency surcharges" on container and cargo transport prices due to the war situation in the Middle East.

Meanwhile, disruptions in vehicle transport to Israel are expanding. Globes has learned that shipping company Neptune, which specializes in transporting vehicles from Mediterranean ports to Israel, has stopped visiting Israeli ports until further notice and is unloading vehicles destined for Israel in Greek and other nearby ports. Sources in the shipping industry say that the decision stems not only from the war in Iran but also from an order by Israel’s Ports Authority not to allow additional vehicles to be stored in port areas.

The majority of vehicles transported by Neptune to Israel are vehicles that arrive from East Asia and are unloaded in Europe due to the failure of some of the shipping companies to reach Israel. These are mainly Toyota and Kia vehicles, and according to initial estimates, disruptions are expected in the delivery schedules for many popular models from both companies. Neptune said in response, "All vehicles will arrive in Israel."

