30 rockets fired at Galilee from Lebanon

The IDF has identified 30 rockets launched at Northern Israel from Lebanon. Hamas in Lebanon claimed responsibility for firing the rockets, which were aimed at Nahariya and Haifa Bay and the IDF responded with artillery fire. Sirens were sounded throughout the Western Galilee region including in Shlomi, Nahariya, Kiryat Yam, Sa'ar, Gesher Haziv, Akko, and Kiryat Bialik. There have so far been no reports of casualties or damage to property.

Meanwhile, intense fighting continues in Gaza with the IDF now reportedly encircling Gaza City. The IDF said that last night it killed Wael Asfeh, the Hamas commander in Deir El Balah

In the West Bank Palestinian sources say that the Hamas commander in Tulkarm Azadin Awad has been killed.

In Jerusalem, a Border Policewoman Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, has died of her wounds, after being stabbed this morning near the Old City.

