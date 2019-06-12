AI software testing co Testim raises $10m

Israel AI based software testing company Testim today announced it has closed a $10 million Series B financing round led by SignalFire and Meron Capital and with the participation of existing investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, NHN Ventures and Spider Capital. This latest round brings Testim's total funding to $19.5 million.

With offices in Tel Aviv and San Francisco, Testim addresses the global demand for continuous testing allowing development teams to move at the speed of business without compromising software quality.

Testim founder and CEO Oren Rubin said, “To remain competitive, software teams must move faster than ever. We are helping them test more with much less effort, reducing their release risk and increasing their velocity to market.”

He added, “When Testim was founded, our goal was to enable software teams to author tests 20 times faster than before. No one believed it was possible but by continuously innovating and leveraging new technologies, we met that goal. Now, we have a more ambitious one - to author 150 times faster through autonomous testing.”

Testim’s platform uses artificial intelligence to speed up test authoring and dramatically reduce test maintenance, and ensures that companies can sustain a fast release cadence with the highest quality software. The new funding will also bring to market Testim’s mobile app test automation platform, which is in early access.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on June 12, 2019

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2019