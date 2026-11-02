Australia mulls procuring Iron Dome - report

Australia is considering the procurement of Iron Dome interceptors, manufactured by Israeli defense company Rafael, Australian media outlet SBS reports. Due to ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East, and the developments stemming from the fighting, defense officials in Australia stated during a parliamentary discussion that they aim to establish an enhanced missile defense system by the beginning of next decade.

Australia’s interest is particularly noteworthy, as the country is evaluating the procurement of both US-made Patriot systems and Iron Dome interceptors. The interceptors under consideration are not the Tamir interceptors manufactured in Israel, but rather those produced in the US in collaboration with US giant Raytheon (RTX).

This Israel-US partnership began in Arkansas in 2024, when Raytheon and Rafael, through their joint subsidiary R2S, inaugurated a facility to manufacture Tamir interceptors for the Iron Dome air defense system, as well as SkyHunter, the US version of the interceptor missile intended for the US Marine Corps and other clients. Established with an investment of tens of millions of dollars and with 60 US employees, the facility is located in Raytheon’s extensive complex at the local Highland Industrial Park.

According to SBS, the US Marine Corps tested truck-mounted, medium-range interceptor systems, the type Australia is interested in, during an exercise held in June on the US Pacific territory of Guam, in which Australia also participated.

The reason Australia is seeking Iron Dome interceptors, which are the most battle-proven in the world, via the US, is to avoid the political criticism directed at Israel within Australia. Australian Minister for the Environment, Murray Watt, said the government would strive to provide the most appropriate security technology.

Meanwhile, Deputy Secretary of Defense Celia Perkins warned of increasing activity by unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs). During a parliamentary committee hearing, it was revealed that the number of drone incursions into the country’s defense facilities surged from 19 incidents in 2022 to 2,024 last year.

"We are very concerned about distinguishing between teenagers acting foolishly and a serious threat," Perkins explained.

From a military perspective, a senior official from the Royal Australian Air Force, Air Marshal Robert Chipman, pledged that defense forces would submit a consolidated set of recommendations to the government next year, following an evaluation process to be conducted during a major military exercise in 2027.

Surge in demand for Rafael products

The massive growth in demand for Rafael’s products extends well beyond air defense systems. At the "Future Forces" exhibition in Prague, the German company ARTEC showcased the Boxer 8x8 armored personnel carrier, equipped with a turret from the TURRA series-manufactured by the Slovakian firm EVPU and integrated with Rafael’s Spike missiles. This family of tactical missiles has long since become one of the most sought-after systems globally.

The Spike family encompasses a wide range of models, tailored for various operational ranges and diverse platforms. The lightest variant, the Spike SR, weighs about 10 kilograms and is a shoulder-fired system designed for ranges of up to 2 kilometers. At the other end of the spectrum is the Spike NLOS (known as Tamuz), which weighs about 71 kilograms, can strike targets at distances of up to 32 kilometers, and can be launched from land, air, or naval platforms.

The series consists of electro-optical missiles featuring "fire-and-forget" capabilities, which can be launched from approximately 45 different land, sea, and air platforms. To date, around 50,000 Spike missiles have been sold to 42 countries, including about 20 NATO member states, with 10,000 of these having been fired during tests, or in actual combat.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 2, 2026.

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