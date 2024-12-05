Cielo Blu shareholders approve takeover by Tshuva and Zvida

The shareholders of Cielo Blu (TASE: CILO) (formerly Hanan Mor), mostly the financial institutions that took over the company as part of its debt settlement, have approved by a large majority the allocation to companies controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva and David Zvida of shares that could bring them in two stages to a holding of 47%, in return for the injection of NIS 110 million. Cielo Blue deals in construction of residential and income-producing real estate.

Tshuva and Zvida said in response to the vote: "We thank the shareholders for their big vote of confidence. We believe in the company and its latent potential."

In the third quarter, Cielo Blue made a huge net profit as a result of the completion of the debt settlement, and switched to positive shareholders’ equity of NIS 231 million. The company, which last year buckled under debt of nearly NIS 3 billion, was transferred under the debt settlement to its creditors, and now has two new controlling shareholders in Tshuva and Zvida.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 5, 2024.

