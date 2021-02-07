Elbit Systems wins Dutch, Asian deals worth $128m

Israeli defense electronics company Elbit Systems Ltd. (Nasdaq: ESLT; TASE: ESLT) announced today that it has beenh awarded two new deals worth a combined $128 million

The first deal is a $82 million contract from BAE Systems Hägglunds AB to supply the Royal Netherlands Army with active protection systems and electro-optical commander sights. The contract will be performed over four and a half years.

Under the contract and as part of the modernization program led by BAE Systems Hägglunds, Elbit Systems will equip CV90 armored combat vehicles of the RNLA with Iron Fist APS and Commander Open Architecture Panoramic Sights (COAPS). Iron Fist is a lightweight system that uses optical sensors, tracking radars, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance, with negligible residual penetration. COAPS is a modular dual-axis stabilized sight that facilitates fire control computation and long-range target acquisition in day and night, in both stationary and mobile situations.

The second contract worth $46 million is to supply VBTP 6X6 Armored Personnel Carriers (APCs) to the army of a country in Asia-Pacific. The contract will be performed over three years.

As the prime contractor, Elbit Systems will supply the VBTP 6X6 wheeled APCs that were developed by Iveco Defence Vehicles in cooperation with the Brazilian Army. The VBTP 6X6 APCs will be equipped with Elbit Systems’ turrets and a range of the Company’s subsystems including electric drive and stabilization systems, fire control systems, TORCH-X battle management systems, E-LynX software defined radio systems, gunner and commander sights as well as life support systems.

Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda Vered said, "We are pleased with the opportunity to cooperate with BAE Systems Hägglunds and to support this important modernization program of the RNLA."

On the Asia-Pacific deal he added, "We believe that our strong portfolio of subsystems positions us advantageously to lead procurement programs of armored vehicles, especially as the missions they are tasked with become more diverse and increasingly networked."

