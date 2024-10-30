Gasoline prices in Israel back on the rise

The maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps in Israel will rise on Thursday at midnight November 1, by NIS 0.04 per liter to NIS 7.12 per liter, the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has announced. The NIS 0.22 charge per liter for service at pumps will remain unchanged.

The price of gasoline in Israel is affected by price fluctuations in the trade of oil barrels in the Mediterranean basin and the shekel-dollar exchange rate. The price of gasoline is rising in Israel after three consecutive months in which gasoline prices fell. However, in the first half of the year there was a sharp price increase in gasoline prices, with the price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps reaching NIS 7.90, just NIS 0.35 below the all-time record (NIS 8.25 per liter) in 2012.

From the start of 2024 to November 1, the maximum price of government price controlled 95 octane gasoline at self-service pumps would have risen by NIS 0.26 from NIS 6.94 at the end of 2023.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

