IAI unit launches new facility in India

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is expanding its presence in India. This week, it inaugurated its HELA facility in Hyderabad. The facility will employ 45 expert professionals and 80 field engineers, and will specialize in repairing radar systems, including power systems, cooling systems, IT integration, radar testing, and calibration.

IAI acquired Indian company HELA Systems Private Limited in 2023. HELA Systems CEO Yaniv Mizrahi said, "With this launch, we demonstrate our dedication to supporting India’s strategic needs through world-class radar solutions, empowering local professionals and fostering innovation."

After many years of collaboration, in recent months IAI has placed an emphasis on adapting to the Made in India requirements of the Indian government. A manifestation of this was the founding of subsidiary Aerospace Services India (ASI) eight months ago.

The company was set up in cooperation with the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) of the Indian Ministry of Defense. ASI employs 50 people, 97% of them Indian citizens. It is headquartered in New Delhi, and is the sole authorized OEM’s Technical Representative for the MRSAM (Medium Range Surface to Air Missile) system jointly developed by IAI and DRDO for the Indian armed forces.

