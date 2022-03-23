Kempinski opens Tel Aviv's first super-deluxe hotel

Yesterday, after eight years of construction, luxury hotels group Kempinski and Henry Taic's Nahal Group inaugurated the David Hotel Kempinski Tel Aviv, the eightieth hotel of the chain that was founded 125 years ago. The hotel is at 51 Hayarkon Street, on Tel Aviv's seafront.

The hotel is 34 floors high and offers 250 rooms, 43 executive suites, and 14 special suites, among them a 380 square-meter suite on three floors boasting a private swimming pool on the 33rd floor overlooking the sea, a grand piano, a bar, a sauna, and a private fitness room. Guests in this suite will have the services of a butler and a chauffeur-driven luxury car, as is standard in the most prestigious hotels around the world. There is no fixed tariff for this suite, and bookings for it are through the hotel manager. The price can be assumed to be in the tens of thousands shekels per night.

Even the most basic room is spacious for an urban hotel, at 37 square meters. The price for such a room starts at NIS 2,000 per night. The next size up is a 58 square-meter room, priced from NIS 2,500 per night. The suites start at NIS 7,800 per night, with the most expensive ones costing NIS 19,000.

The hotel also offers two events halls, a spa with eleven treatment rooms, a chef restaurant (the hotel chef is Mor Cohen) and a bar operated by the Imperial chain, which will stock Macallan whiskies as part of a special worldwide project. The hotel's general manager is Guy Klaiman.

The hotel fills the hitherto vacant super-deluxe slot in the range of hotels available in Tel Aviv. After eight years, it now only remains to wait for the tourists to return.

