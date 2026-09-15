Morocco mulls procuring Israel Aerospace missiles - report

The Moroccan army is preparing to receive US HIMARS artillery systems in the 2027 fiscal year, and Israeli missiles may be integrated into them. South American defense news site "ZM" reports that Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) intends to showcase the LORA long-range artillery weapon system at the Marrakesh Air Show next month, which ZM says could lead to the integration of LORA and HIMARS capabilities into the Moroccan military.

LORA missiles are designed for ranges of 400 - 500 kilometers with an accuracy of less than ten meters, making them highly precise. Integrating LORA systems would provide Morocco with lethal capabilities extending beyond the 300-kilometer range offered by HIMARS launchers.

These missiles have proven themselves on the battlefield, and not only in Israel; Azerbaijan is a major LORA customer, having used the system extensively against Armenia during the 2020 Second Nagorno-Karabakh War. ZM notes that IAI has defined the focus of its participation as fostering "local cooperation, industrial collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technology transfer"- in other words, structuring deals that also enhance local technological and industrial capabilities.

Morocco already operates Israeli systems. One of these is Elbit’s PULS system, which Morocco demonstrated in operational use as early as March 2025. PULS offers a comprehensive solution capable of launching unguided rockets, precision-guided munitions, and missiles across various ranges. The launcher is fully compatible with existing wheeled and tracked platforms, enabling significant savings in maintenance and training costs, while allowing for engagement of targets at a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 15, 2026.

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