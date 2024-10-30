New Uzbek airline postpones start of Israel service

Uzbek airline Centrum Air has postponed the launch of flights between Tel Aviv and Tashkent to November 21. The company had originally planned to launch its Israel service today (Wednesday) with a bi-weekly flight that would be in addition to the daily flight operated by Uzbekistan Airways.

Centrum Air is a privately-held low-cost airline founded in early 2023 as part of a government initiative. It is based at Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport. Its fleet consists of five new Airbus planes, flying to fourteen destinations in Asia and the East.

According to Israel Airports Authority data, in the period January to September this year, some 40,000 passengers flew to Uzbekistan, 85% of them with Uzbekistan Airways.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on October 30, 2024.

