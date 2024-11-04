New initiative connects Israeli tech to UK healthcare

The Dangoor Foundation, in partnership with the UK-Israel Tech Hub at the British Embassy in Israel, launched the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy today.

The academy seeks to introduce pioneering Israeli technology to UK healthcare partners - encouraging the development and adoption of transformative technologies in Britain for improvements in patient care. Through this initiative, Israeli startups will gain critical insights into the NHS and UK healthcare system, collaborating with healthcare organisations to bridge gaps and foster mutually beneficial partnerships. The academy is tailored for startups specialising in AI or automation-driven healthcare solutions. It will select up to eight participants per cohort.

The first cohort will focus on AI or automation to revolutionise healthcare, and will begin in January with an eight-week educational program in Israel, online, and in the UK. Participants will gain understanding of the UK healthcare ecosystem, including regulatory affairs, R&D and trials. They will connect with key partners and receive mentorship from experts in both Israel and the UK.

The last session will be in London, followed by a three-day delegation visit where the startups will cultivate deeper relationships, forge new partnerships, and meet the faculty in person. This experience will encompass visits to both NHS and private healthcare organizations.

British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters said, "This initiative is a model example of how the strong foundation of our UK-Israel tech relations connect people, companies and nations"

"We are thrilled to launch the Dangoor Health-Tech Academy, inspired by the impactful contributions Israeli technology companies have made with NHS trust over recent years," said Keren Shurkin, UK-Israel Tech Hub Director at the British Embassy Israel. "Their innovation has led to multi-site trials and significant partnerships with UK healthcare partners adopting these technologies to enhance patient care in field such as rehabilitation, therapeutics, and surgery. Through this academy, we aim to accelerate significant advancements, driving meaningful improvements in healthcare operations and patient outcomes".

The Dangoor Healthcare Academy was established by the Dangoor Foundation and the Dangoor family to encourage collaboration between Israeli health technologies and the NHS (National Health System) in the UK.

The UK Israel Tech Hub, a not-for-profit venture that has operated from the British Embassy Israel since 2011, was founded by the UK government to drive economic growth and foster strategic partnerships between UK and Israeli innovation.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on November 4, 2024.

