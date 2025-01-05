Strike shuts Ashdod Port

This morning, the workers committee at the Port of Ashdod, which is affiliated with the Histadrut (General Federation of Labor in Israel), announced "organizational measures" which the port’s management has described as "a wildcat strike." The committee says that that reason for the strike is that preference is being given to temporary workers in work shifts at the expense of veteran employees.

The Histadrut said in a statement: "The management of the Port of Ashdod has failed to abide by agreements with the workers committee. Organizational measures are now taking place of the Port of Ashdod. A professional team of the Transport and Ports Union is in discussions with the management and the workers committee."

The temporary workers were hired because of the queues that have built up outside the port, which during the war has also provided various services to the armed forces.

Last October, the port’s board of directors announced approval for the hiring of 85 temporary stevedores, for periods of up to two years, in accordance with agreements signed with the Histadrut.

A statement issued this morning on behalf of the Port of Ashdod says: "The operations committee at the Port of Ashdod began a wildcat, illegal strike this morning, without warning, and contrary to agreements signed between the company and the Histadrut, that has caused activity at the port to be shut down. The Ashdod Port Company does not intend to accept such conduct, and has already approached the Labor Court this morning to deal with the matter."

Hiring additional manpower is critical to the effort to reduce the queues that have built up outside Israel’s ports, which have grown worse since the ceasefire in the north. This morning, 24 ships were waiting outside the Port of Ashdod, and another 30 were waiting outside the ports in the north. Steel importers have warned of a shortage of steel at building sites, and claim that NIS 150 million worth of steel is floating in traffic jams at the ports. They are demanding that the government should reach an arrangement at the ports to free up quays that currently handle containers for general cargo such as steel and wood. Building contractors to whom "Globes" spoke said that there was no difficulty at present.

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 5, 2025.

