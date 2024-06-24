Timora Fund appoints Yossi Mautner as VP business development

Timora Real Estate Fund has appointed Yossi Mautner as VP business development as it continues to expand its activities and strengthen its management team. Mautner, who among his most recent positions (2018-2022) served as CEO and director of business development of the Selina hotel chain in Israel, will lead the Timora Fund’s management and construction of MAZE, Timora’s flagship project. The MAZE is a creative complex for artists, musicians, contemporary culture, culinary skills, specialist stores, and live performances inspired by successful artistic and leisure complexes in major cities around the world, and which is currently being built in the heart of the Sharon region, in the Kiryat Etgarim office and high-tech complex in Ra’anana.

Mautner, a lawyer by profession, has specialized among other things in real estate, and brings to the fund, two decades of experience and knowhow in a wide range of areas: real estate, hotels, high-tech and restaurants. In his most recent position, Mautner served as VP business development of real estate and technology startup Homez, owned by Gil Geva, founder of real estate company Tidhar Group, the Horesh family and Ziv Aviram.

Prior to Homez, between 2018 and 2022, Mautner set up the activities of the Selina hotel chain in Israel, built the company’s growth strategy, and led the location and commercial negotiations for the chain’s properties in Israel. During his time in the position, Selina signed more than 20 long term leasing agreements and built 15 hotels in Israel in collaboration with the Ampa Group, Gabbay Group, the Dalumi family, and others. Among other things, he led negotiations for Selina’s collaboration agreement with the Hagag Group, to invest $180 million for the purchase and adaptation of Selina properties in Israel.

Timora Fund focuses on the purchase, enhancement and management of office, industrial, and logistical real estate in Israel and plans to build a property portfolio worth about NIS 1.5 billion. Timora, which is active in Haifa, Lod, Rosh Ha’ayin, and Ra’anana, manages 100,000 square meters of real estate ad plans to expand its activities to other regions of the country.

