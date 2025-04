Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 170 square meter, six-room, penthouse with a 50 square meter balcony, security room and storage room and three parking spaces on Yehuda Hanasi Street in Neve Avivim was sold for NIS 9.4 million (Keller Williams.

Ramat Gan A 138 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment with parking on Abba Berdichev Street in Neve Yehoshua was sold for NIS 4.06 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Michael Street in Merom Nave was sold for NIS 2.9 million. A 35 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Olei Hagardom Street in Ramat Amidar was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 76 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hacabaim Street in the Armonim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.22 million.

Petah Tikva A 119 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with two parking spaces on Shraga Rafaeli Street in the New Hadar Hamoshavot neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.07 million. A 89 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Harav Shlomo Goren Street in Hadar Ganim was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 89 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Olei Bavel Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.81 million. A 136 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with two parking spaces on Ben Chur Street in New Hadar Hamoshavot was sold for NIS 3.93 million.

Givat Shmuel A 193 square meter, 5.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Nachum Street in the city center was sold for NIS 4.2 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment on Hanasi Street in the Giora neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.25 million. A 82 square meter, three-room, 10th floor apartment on Yitzhak Shamir Street in the Ramat Hadar Hahadasha neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.9 million.

Haifa and the north

Tiberias:A 86 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Ben Zvi Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 850,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Ha'avot Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shlomo Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 1.39 million.

Beersheva and the south

Dimona:A 61 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Merhavim Street in Neve Gan was sold for NIS 585,000. A 130 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment on Seren Yuval Nariah Street in the Hashahar neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Alharizi Street in the Hachmei Yisrael neighborhood was sold for NIS 855,000.

All deals were reported on the Israel Tax Authority website.

