Air Haifa to begin operations on Monday

New Israeli airline Air Haifa has announced that it has received an operations license from the Ministry of Transport and has officially begun selling tickets on its website. The Haifa-based carrier had originally planned operating flights from Haifa airport but due to the escalation in the north, and the closure of airspace from Haifa northwards, the first flights will depart and arrive at Ben Gurion airport.

From Monday September 30 through to the eve of Yom Kippur, Air Haifa will operate two daily flights between Ben Gurion airport and Eilat for NIS 99 in each direction.

After Yom Kippur, the company plans to operate flights from Haifa airport. The first flight to Eilat from Haifa will take off on Sunday October 13 and on Monday October 14 the first Air Haifa flight will take off from Haifa to Larnaca in Cyprus. Flight from Haifa will be subject to the security situation and is liable to change.

Fare from Haifa to Eilat will be NIS 139 in each direction and from Haifa to Cyprus $64 in each direction. All tickets purchased can be canceled and credited against a future flight up to 24 hours before takeoff.

Ticket prices include a free bag to be placed under the seat with additional products that can be purchased including a cabin bag, and suitcase in the hold.

Aviation industry skepticism

Before the airline began its operations in Israel, the local aviation industry doubted Air Haifa's ability to get off the ground, even though it has potential for reducing congestion at Ben Gurion airport and providing fast service for passengers, and for northern residents in particular. In the past, many airlines operated at Haifa airport and stopped, among other things, due to restrictions at the old Haifa airport, which included the inability to extend the existing runway and bring in larger planes, and the lack of parking or transport access.

Air Haifa's aircraft fleet includes two ATR 72-600 aircraft with 72 seats, and in the coming months additional aircraft are expected to be added to the fleet. The industry has also questioned the operating model, since low-cost companies do not operate such planes. Airplanes of low-cost carriers usually have 180 seats. Other low cost airlines need as many passengers as possible to be financially viable. The turboprop planes are indeed fuel efficient, but as explained in the industry, the ability to bring in money is limited when there are so few passengers.

