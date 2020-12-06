Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 118-sq.m., five-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, sea view, elevator and parking on Shalom Aleichem St. in the city center was sold for NIS 5.42 million. A 118-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Baraly St. in the Lamed neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.9 million (RE-MAX - Ocean). A 65-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ibn. Gbriol St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 63-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tzuntz St. in the Neve Ofer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 100-sq.m., three-room, ground floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Torei Hazahav St. in the Shapira neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Bnei Brak: A 94-sq.m., 4.5-room, second floor apartment with parking but no elevator on Yerushalayim St. was sold for NIS 1.8 million. A 100-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Bagno St. was sold for NIS 1.82 million. A 62-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Yigal Alon St. was sold for NIS 1.36 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A 200-sq.m. house in a 320-sq.m. lot including a separate unit leased for NIS 3,500 per month, a well tended garden and bomb shelter on Hankin St. was sold for NIS 3.36 million (Re-MAX - One).

Modi'in: A 118-sq.m., five-room, second floor apartment with a 19-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Menachem Begin St. in the Moriah neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 112-sq.m. four-room, 15th floor apartment with a 15-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Hativat Harel St. in the Maginim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.18 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Maccabim: A 105-sq.m., four-room, first floor apartment with a 24-sq.m. balcony and parking on Har Argaman St. was sold for NIS 2.7 million. A 210-sq.m., six-room house with a garden and parking on Nahal Yeelim St. was sold for NIS 4.75 million (RE-MAX - Mor).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 149-sq.m., five-room, 11th floor penthouse apartment with a 82-sq.m. balcony with parking on Yonatan Ratoush St. in the Psagot Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.19 million. A 156-sq.m., five-room, eighth floor penthouse with a 58-sq.m. balcony and parking on Haim Herzog St. was sold for NIS 2.69 million (RE-Max - Lev Haaretz).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 6, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020