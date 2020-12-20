Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 68-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment on Pierre Koenig St. was sold for NIS 1.55 million.

Beit Shemesh: A 91-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment on Hanavi St. in Beit Shemesh Gimmel with an elevator and parking was sold for NIS 1.49 million.

Maaleh Adumim: A 84-sq.m., 3.5-room, first floor apartment on Hapereg St. was sold for NIS 1.47 million.

Kiryat Yearim: A 80-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment on Harav Bloch St. was sold for NIS 1.47 million.

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv-Jaffa: A 118-sq.m., 3.5-room, ninth floor apartment with a 14-sq.m. sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking overlooking the sea with a fitness room in the ORO project on the former site of the Jaffa Customs House on Yehuda Hayamit St. was sold for NIS 6.55 million.

Netanya: A 113-sq.m. four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12-sq.m. balcony, elevator and parking on Shderot Binyamin was sold for NIS 1.98. A 104-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bari St. was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 92-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Balfour St. was sold for NIS 1.6 million (RE-MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Haifa and northern region

Akko: A 92-sq.m., four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Shlomo Klein St. was sold for NIS 750,000. A 75-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment on Burla St. was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Rentals

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70-sq.m., three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Lincoln St. in Talbieh was leased for NIS 8,386 per month. A 50-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, but no elevator and no parking on Hanatziv St. in the city center was leased for NIS 4,300 per month (Anglo-Saxon)

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 125-sq.m. four-and-a-half-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Uri Zvi Greenberg St. in Azorei Chen in the north of the city was leased for NIS 8,500 per month. A 85-sq.m., three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on David Yellin St. was leased for NIS 7,500 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 80-sq.m., 2.5-room house with a large garden, storage room and parking on Kadesh St. in north Netanya was leased for NIS 4,600 per month. A 176-sq.m., four-room, 24th floor apartment with a 30-sq.m. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. in Ir Yamim was leased for NIS 12,500 per month. A 122-sq.m., three-room, second floor apartment with a 23-sqm. balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor St. in Ir Yamim was leased for NIS 7,500 per month. A 58-sq.m., two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Leib Yafe in Kiryat Nordau was leased for NIS 2,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 115-sq.m., three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eisenberg St. was leased for NIS 4,100 per month. A 50-sq.m., two-room, ground floor apartment on Hadror St. was leased for NIS 3,200 per month. A 100-sq.m., four-room, third floor apartment with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Gorodosky St. was leased for NIS 5,000 per month. A 90-sq.m. four-room, fourth floor apartment with shared parking and no elevator on Zalkind Stolevov St. was leased for NIS 3,510 (Anglo-Saxon)

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2020

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2020