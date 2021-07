Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 160 square meter duplex apartment, requiring renovation, with a 60 square meter balcony and temporary view of the sea (until a new building is put up to its west) on Levi Eshkol Street in Ramat Aviv Hahadasha was sold for NIS 5.9 million (Keller-Williams).

Ness Ziona: A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment, with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 1.91 million. A 160 square meter, five-room, fifth floor penthouse with a balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Zerubavel Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A renovated 91 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Rimon Street was sold for NIS 1.63 million (Extramile).

Hod Hasharon: A 200 square meter, six-room, sixth floor duplex apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Hazakif Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.23 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 12 sqaure meter, balcoy, storage room and elevator on Yesod Hama'aleh Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.78 million. A 105 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a 1.5 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Stav Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.31 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 120 square meter, five-room apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Menachem Begin Street in the Neve Ganim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 160 square meter, six-room, sixth floor penthouse with an 80 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ehud Manor Street in the Mishkanot Haomanim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.85 million (RE-MAX - Family).

Ma'alot: A 72 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Sigaliot Street was sold for NIS 530,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Ma'aleh Hason Street was sold for NIS 480,000 (RE-MAX - Halutzim).

Rentals

Tel Aviv and central region

Rehovot: A 125-square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a storage room, elevator and parking on Daniel Kahanaman Street was leased for NIS 6,000 per month. A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor renovated apartment with an elevator and parking on Laskov Street was leased for NIS 3,600 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on July 4, 2021

