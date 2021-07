Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 63-sq.m. three-room, second floor apartment on Shvo Street in Gilo was sold for NIS 1.31 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor garden apartment with a 50 square meter garden on Olei Hagardom Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 128 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Kaf Tet Be'November in the Katamon neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.5 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 105 square meter, four-room, third-floor apartment with an elevator on Yitzhak Sadeh Street was sold for NIS 2.64 million. A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nardor Street in the Jaffa Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Congress Street in Neve Sha'anan was sold for NIS 3 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 52 square meter, two room, fourth floor apartment on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 1.81 million (RE-MAX - Derekh Real Estate).

Bat Yam: A 100-square meter 3.5-room, second floor apartment on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 45 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment on Tel Hai Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million (RE-MAX - Center).

Holon: A 130-sq.m. five-room apartment on Carl Netter St. was sold for NIS 1.79 million (Re/MAX).

Haifa and the north

Pardes-Hanna-Karkur: A 155 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with a storage room and two parking spaces on Afarsek Street in the Hamoshava Halavanah neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, semi detached house on a 200 square meter lot with parking on Avivim Street in the Ahuza Yaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Afula: A 92 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no parking and no elevator on Ha'aliyah Street in Afula was sold for NIS 520,000 (RE-MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 110 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Ahavat Yisrael Street in the city center was sold for NIS 715,000 (RE-MAX - Shelly).

