Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 55 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Nardom Street in south Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 1.47 million. A 75 square meter, three-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with an elevator and parking on Congress Street in south Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 3 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yisrael Beck Street in the Montefiore neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Herzliya: A renovated 118 square meter, 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in the Tzmarot neighborhood adjacent to Ramat Hasharon was sold for NIS 3.725 million

Kfar Saba: A 132 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Sokolov Street was sold for NIS 2.22 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Homa and Migdal Street was sold for NIS 2.41 million (RE/MAX - One).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 128 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shabazi Street in the Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, garden apartment with a 257 square meter garden in the neve Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.18 million (RE/MAX - Trend).

Netanya: A 220 square meter, five-room, mini-penthouse apartment overlooking the sea with a 27 square meter balcony and a 13 square meter balcony, and elevator on Bnei Binyamin Street in the 600 neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Haim: A 64 square meter, 3.5-room,second floor apartment on Yosef Bucell Street in Kiryat Haim west was sold for NIS 690,000. A 65 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Lachish Street was sold for NIS 650,000 (RE/MAX - Family).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and shared parking on Elazar Ben-Yair St. was sold for NIS 620,000. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Elazar Ben-Yair Street was sold for NIS 450,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Rentals

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 130 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Hama'aleh Street in the center of town was leased for Nis 5,000 per month. A 114 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Hadarim Street in the center of two was leaded for NIS 3,000 per month. A 145 square meter, five-room, penthouse apartment with a 32 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and twp parking spaces on Neta Street in the Halomot Karkur neighborhood was leased for NIS 7,000 per month (Anglo-Saxon).

