Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 92 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a storage room on Bar Kokhba Street in French Hill was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 168 square meters, three-floor semi-detached house on Yossi Hatzayar Street was sold for NIS 4.92 million. A 85 square meter, four-room first floor garden apartment on Yechiel Drezner Street in Armon Hanatziv was sold for NIS 1.77 million. A 69 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Herzog Street in the Rassco neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.9 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Zukerman Street in the Kfar Shalem neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million. A 78 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment on Zvia Lubatkin Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.64 million (RE-MAX - Ocean).

Ramat Gan: A 220 square meter house on a 1,149 square meter lot on Lev Yefe Street in Kiryat Krenitzki near Tel Hashomer was sold for NIS 9.45 million (Mor Real Estate).

Rosh Ha'ayin: A 126 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a balcony, parking and elevator on Gertrude Elyon Street in the Pisgat Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.16 million. A 113 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Albert Einstein Street was sold for NIS 2 million. A 198 square meter, six-room, 17th floor penthouse apartment with a 100 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yonatan Ratush Street was sold for NIS 3.6 million (RE-MAX - Lev Haaretz).

Rehovot: A 198 square meter, six-room, 16th floor penthouse apartment with a 50 square meter balcony and a 30 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Prof. Ephraim Katzir Street in the Mada neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.75 million. A 135 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Yehuda Eliezer Street was sold for NIS 2.53 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Yavne: A 200-square meter, five-room, 22nd floor penthouse apartment with 200 square meters of balconies including a 117 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Hanamal Street in the Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.6 million (Keller-Williams).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 52 square meter, two-room, 12th floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yad Vashem Street in the Gimmel neighborhood was sold for NIS 525,000. A 148 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Mivtza Nachshon Street in the New Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.1 million. A 118 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Aharon Miskin Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.23 million (RE-MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on August 1, 2021

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021