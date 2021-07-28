Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 250-square meter, six-room house on three levels with an 18 square meter yard, two balconies, three bathrooms, basement and security room on Zichron Tuvia Street in the Nachlaot neighborhood was sold for NIS 6.3 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Ramat Raziel: A 210 square meter, five-room house on a 2,000 square meter lot plus 4,000 square meters of orchards and 2,000 square meters which formerly served as chicken coops with rights to build another house or guest houses was sold for NIS 9 million (RE-MAX - Hazon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 72 square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Allenby Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Beck Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mazeh Street was sold for NIS 3.72 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 54 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE-MAX - Derekh Hanadlan).

Hod Hasharon: A 121 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Trumpledor Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.75 million. A 169 square meter, 5.5-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12-square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Katzir Street in the 1200 neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 282 square meter, seven-room house on a 375 square meter lot on Hankin Street in the Magdiel neighborhood was sold for NIS 4.79 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Pardes Hanna-Karkur: A 155-squaree meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with a storage room and two parking spaces was sold for NIS 2.39 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 112 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment, with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nachum Sarig Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.11 million. A 136 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Avigdor Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 925,000 (RE-MAX - Plus).

