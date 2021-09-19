Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 90 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Sharet Street, Kikar Hamedina was sold for NIS 4.7 million. A 80 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Basel Street was sold for NIS 4.4 million. A 134 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hannah Rovina Street was sold for NIS 4.18 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 96-sq.m. four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shin Bet Zion Street was sold for NIS 1.745 million. A 103 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Shin Bet Zion Street was sold for NIS 2.417 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 90 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Menucha Menachla Street in the east of the city was sold for NIS 1.7 million.

Be'er Yaakov: A 75 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Meir Baal Hanes was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 35 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and two parking spaces on Topaz Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Harish: A 129 square meter, five-room, penthouse with 100 square meter and 35 square meter balconies, elevator and parking on Narkis Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.07 million (RE/MAX - Hair Hahadasha).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Motzkin: A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Shvil Harakefet Street was sold for NIS 760,000 (RE/MAX - Family).

Tiberias: A 110 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shimon Peres Street was sold fully furnished for NIS 1.45 million. A 104 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Saifan Street in the David Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 745,000. A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, on Tze'alan Street in the Hamordot neighborhood was sold for NIS 870,000. A 170 square meter, six-room, fifth floor apartment with two balconies on three levels with an elevator and parking on Golda Meir Street was sold for NIS 1.18 million (RE/MAX-RC).

Beersheva and the south

Sderot: A 200 square meter, six-room house on a 400 square meter lot with parking on Dalia Street was sold for NIS 2.45 million. A 130 square meter, five-room house on Mishul Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 1.31 million (RE-MAX - Shelly).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on September 19, 2021

Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd. 2021