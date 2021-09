Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment on Zuckerman Street in the Neve Eliezer neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator in Ratzabi Street in the Kfir neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.62 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Herzliya: A 118 square meter, 4.5-room, 12th floor apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, with an elevator and two parking spaces on Tzameret Street was sold for NIS 3.75 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with no parking and elevator on Sirkin Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Pinsker Street in the Weizmann neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.19 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi'in: A 142 square meter, five-room, third floor duplex apartment with two 28 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator and parking on Maaleh Namar Street in the Hamasua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.4 million. A 156 square meter, five-room, fourth floor duplex apartment with a 45 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yahalom Street in the Evenei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.275 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Or Yehuda: A 93 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 40 square meter balcony on Sinai Street was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 73 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment on David Elazar Street was sold for NIS 1.52 million. A 77 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 25 square meter garden on Mordechai Ben-Porat Street was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 60 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Hahatzav Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million (RE/MAX - Focus).

Lod: A 72 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment on Eli Cohen Street was sold for NIS 995,000.

Yavne: A 132 square meter, six-room, third floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony on Hamifras Street in Yavne Hayaroka was sold for NIS 2.83 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 214 square meter, 6.5-room house on a 525 square meter lot with parking on Saifan Street was sold for NIS 1.54 million. A 78 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Shimon Street was sold for NIS 500,000. A 50 square meter, two-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Yehuda Street was sold for NIS 380,000. A 95 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with no elevator and shared parking on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 700,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

