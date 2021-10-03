Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 140 square meter, 4.5-room, penthouse apartment with a 130 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Yehosophat Street in the Greek Colony was sold for NIS 6.2 million (Zimuki Realty).



Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 155 square meter, five-room apartment with 73 square meters of balconies in Herzliya Hatzira was sold for NIS 4.9 million.

Netanya: A 75 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Reines Street in the north of the city was sold for NIS 1.38 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Yochanan Hasandler Street was sold for NIS 1.58 million. A 90 square meter, 3.5-room, sixth floor apartment on Shmuel Hanatziv Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.57 million. A 115 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with parking on Shlomo Hamelekh Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.76 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).

Pardes Hana-Karkur: A 230 square meter, eight-room, house on a 628 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Hashmonaim Street in Neve Hamerchavim was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 118 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor duplex apartment with a sun balcony and parking on Hakatif Street in the Neve Hapardesim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony and storage room on Shmuel Hanagid Street in the center of town was sold for NIS 1.72 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 108 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 151 square meter garden, storage room and two parking spaces on Shin Ben Zion Street was sold for NIS 2.830 million. A 81 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Shin Ben Zion Street was sold for NIS 1.905 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 130 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Tarshish Street was sold for NIS 980,000. A 210 square meter, six-room, seventh and eighth floor duplex apartment with two parking spaces and an elevator on Yerushalayim Street was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 140 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Harimon Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million. A 135 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Kfir Street was sold for NIS 920,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with parking on Hamagen Street was sold for NIS 665,000 (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 165 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with parking on Puah Street in the Nahal Ashan neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.59 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment on Sinai Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.02 million.

