Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 114 square meter, four-room, second floor penthouse apartment with a 78 square meter balcony and storage room on Revadim Street in the Arnona neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.57 million. A 65 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a 5 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha'aluf Yochai Bin Nun Street in Ramat Beit Hakerem was sold for NIS 2.36 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Herzliya: A 120 square meter, five-room apartment with a 6 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on David Elroy Street in the Neve Israel neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 114 square meter, four-room apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Zalman Schneur Street in the Herzliya Hayaroka neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.94 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 124 square meter, five-room, fourth floor duplex roof apartment with three balconies, elevator and two parking spaces on Hahomesh Street was sold for NIS 2.54 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Netanya: A 42-square meter, two-room, fourth floor apartment on Nachum Street in Ramat Yadin was sold for NIS 925,000 (RE/MAX - Kahol-Lavan).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 120 square meter, five-room, second floor duplex apartment with parking on Shaked Street was sold for NIS 980,000. A 88 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment with parking on Ha'aliyah Street was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 79 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with parking on Ha'aliyah Street was sold for NIS 980,000 (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Afula: A 123 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha'aliyah Street was sold for NIS 1.08 million. A 110 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Haviva Rayk Street was sold for NIS 1.01 million. A 185 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Duvdavan Street was sold for NIS 1.44 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Arad: A 62 square meter, three-room, semi-detached house in a 250 square meter lot with parking on Orev Street was sold for NIS 970,000. A 60 square meter, three-room, semi-detached house on a 250 square meter lot with parking on Asher Street was sold for NIS 795,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Sderot: A 125 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a 170 square meter garden and parking on Mishul Rothschild was sold for NIS 1.33 million. A 118 square meter, 3.5-room, sixth floor mini-penthouse apartment with a 30 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Mishul Ha'arava was sold for NIS 1.04 million (RE/MAX - Sheli).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 20, 2021.

