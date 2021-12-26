Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 78 square meter, three-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mahal Street was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 2.14 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 56 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Derekh Hashalom was sold for NIS 2.2 million (RE/MAX - Derekh Hanadlan). A 67 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Hapalmach Street in Yad Eliyahu was sold for NIS 2.22 million (RE/MAX - Derekh Hanadlan).

Netanya: A 138 square meter, five-room, eighth floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, elevator and two parking spaces on Pierre Koenig Street in the Nof Hatayelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.33 million. A 134 square meter, four-room, ninth floor apartment with a 15 square meter balcony, elevator, and two covered parking spaces in the Sea Opera Building in the north of the city on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 3 million. A 136 square meter, four-room apartment with an elevator and two covered parking spaces in the Briga Towers on Ehud Manor Street in Ir Yamim was sold for NIS 5.7 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emmanuel Mohl Street in North Netanya was sold for NIS 1.8 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 130 square meter, five-room semi-detached house on a 265 square meter lot on Snir Street was sold for NIS 2.85 million. A 112 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bustanai Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million. A 70 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with no elevator or parking on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1. 6 million. A 125 square meter, five-room (converted to four rooms), eighth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and balcony on Peki’in Street was sold for NIS 2.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Kiryat Bialik: A 107 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with an elevator on Hashkedim Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 125 square meter, six-room, semi-detached house with a 100 square meter garden, storage room and parking on Haim Street in the Afek neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.36 million. A 57 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment on Yoseftal Street was sold for NIS 490,000. A 112 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Dan Street was sold for NIS 1.22 million (RE/MAX - Family).

Ma’alot-Tarshisha: A 170 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment, with four 10 square meter balconies, storage room, elevator and parking in the Haoranim neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.68 million (S.N. Real Estate Solutions).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on December 26, 2021.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2021.