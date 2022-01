Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 66 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Panama Street in Kiryat Menachem was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, seventh floor penthouse with an 85 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on San Martine Street in the Katamonim was sold for NIS 1.92 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 95 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment with an elevator and parking in Korkidi Street in Neve Ofer was sold for NIS 1.95 million. A 113 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Dayan Street was sold for NIS 2.65 million. A 57 square meter, two-room, ground floor apartment on Yosef Hanasi Street was sold for NIS 3.12 million. A 68 square meter, 2.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator on Malkei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 2.68 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Holon: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with a 45 square meter balcony on Lehi Street was sold for NIS 1.62 million. A 68 square meter, three-room, third floor apartment on Har Hatzofim Street was sold for NIS 1.53 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Modi'in Illit: A 130 square meter, six-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 30 square meter garden, security room, but no parking on Mesilat Yosef Street was sold for NIS 2.1 million (Keller Williams).

Ashdod: A 92 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment on Keren Hayesod Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.34 million. A 116 square meter, five-room, second floor duplex apartment with a 60 square meter balcony and parking on Yehosophat Street in the Yud Gimmel quarter was sold for NIs 1.85 million (RE/MAX - Together).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 105 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 23 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Noy Street in the Neot Peres neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.85 million. A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Wedgewood Street in the Central Carmel was sold for NIS 1.4 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with parking on Shoshanat Hacarmel Street was sold for NIS 1.28 million.

Nahariya: A 89 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Zamir Street was sold for NIS 945,000. A 115 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Almog Street was sold for NIS 1.73 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Eilat: A 140 square meter, five-room apartment with a swimming pool, balcony and parking on Kinnamon Street in the new Rova 6 neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.32 million (RE/MAX - Royalty).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 16, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.