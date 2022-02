Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 620 square meter house in a 720 square meter lot with a storage room and two parking spaces, slated for preservation but with building rights to add space on Yehuda Street in Baka was sold for NIS 17.25 million (Oren Cohen Group).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 130 square meter, five-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 500 square meter garden on Arthur Rubinstein Street in Nof Yam in North Tel Aviv was sold for NIS 8.2 million (Keller Williams). A 67 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Yitzhak Sadeh Street was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 72 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator on Yigal Alon Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 50 square meter, tw-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Meitav Street was sold for NIS 2.46 million. A 73 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Di Rossi Street was sold for NIS 2.34 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 90 square meter, 4.5-room, fifth floor apartment on Moshe Dayan Street in the Neve Barbur neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.06 million. A 33 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Ha’aliyah Street in the Florentin neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.77 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Hod Hasharon: A 159 square meter, 5.5-room, 12th duplex apartment, with 80 and 15 square meters balconies, an elevator and two parking spaces on Ben Tzvi Street was sold for NIS 4.95 million. A 230 square meter, six-room house on a 500 square meter lot on Netzach Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 5.69 million. A 116 square meter, 4.5-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yeshurun Street in Ramatayim was sold for NIS 2.55 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Netanya: A 97 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Sheshet Yamim Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.6 million. A 130 square meter, five-room, 15th floor apartment, with a 16 square meter balcony, with an elevator and parking on Hatorim Street was sold for NIS 2.54 million (RE/MAX - Kahol Lavan).

Yavne: A 110 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 260 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Hasipun Street was sold for NIS 3.08 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 16 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Hadugit Street was sold for NIS 2.49 million (RE/MAX - Time).

Haifa and the south

Haifa: A 58 square meter, 2.5-room, ground floor apartment on Tzahal Street was sold for NIS 950,000. A 105 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 23 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Noy Street was sold for NIS 1.85 million (RE/MAX - City).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.