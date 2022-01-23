Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 200 square meter, six-room, penthouse apartment with a 25 square meter balcony, storage room, private entrance and private elevator and parking on Matitiyahu Street in Baka was sold for NIS 7.1 million (Tzimuki Real Estate).



Tel Aviv and central region

Ramat Gan: A 90-square meter three-room, second floor apartment with a 5 square meter sun balcony, on Abba Hillel Street was sold for NIS 2.38 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 10 square meter sun balcony on Arnon Street in the Neve Yehoshua neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.23 million (RE/MAX - Focus). A 98 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Meir Baal Hanes Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 97 square meter, 3.5-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bialik Street was sold for NIS 2.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rishon Lezion: A 80 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Gordon Street was sold for NIS 1.66 million. A 74 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with parking on Tz-G Habanot Street was sold for NIS 1.5 million (RE/MAX - Ideal).

Netanya: A 121-square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 10 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Shmuel Hanatziv Street in the city center was sold for NIS 1.83 million. A 92 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shaul Hamelekh Street was sold for NIS 2.05 million. A 133 square meter, five-room apartment with a balcony, elevator and parking on Amnon Lipkin Shahak Street in the Nof Hatayelet neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hadera: A 105 square meter, 5.5-room apartment with a security room, elevator and parking on Frank Street in the country club neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.18 million (Beit Hanadlan).

Haifa and the north

Afula: A 127 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Bnei Yisrael Street was sold for NIS 935,000. A 120 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Mishmar Hayarden Street was sold for NIS 840,000. A 140 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Leshem Street was sold for NIS 1.05 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 80 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Meir Grossman Street in the Neve Zeev neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.35 million. A 132 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Moshe Kahir Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.43 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment on Hogla Street in the Heh neighborhood was sold for NIS 675,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on January 23, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.