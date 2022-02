Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Holon: A 85 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with a 20 square meter roof and parking on Lessin Street has been sold for NIS 1.84 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Moshe Sneh Street was sold for NIS 2.18 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Netanya: A 90 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.2 million. A 116 square meter, 3.5-room, 12th floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking in the Opera on the Sea project on Nitza Boulevard was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 150 square meter, five room, first floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking in the Briga Project on Ehud Manor Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Modi’in: A 90 square meter, four-room, first floor, garden apartment with a 20 square meter garden, elevator and parking on Tishrei Street in the Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yigal Yadin Street was sold for NIS 2.95 million. A 190 square meter, seven-room semi-detached house with a 150 square meter garden on Leshem Street was sold for NIS 4.58 million (RE/MAX - Unique).

Rehovot: A 125 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 13 square meter balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Yisrael Robert Oman Street was sold for NIS 2.77 million. A 88 square meter, 3.5-room semi-detached house on a 400 square meter lot on Gershon Dubenbaum Street was sold for NIS 3.4 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Ashdod: A 42 square meter, two-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Harav Herzog Street in the Bet quarter was sold for NIS 975,000 (RE/MAX - Total).

Haifa and the north

Nahariya: A 126 square meter, five-room, third floor penthouse apartment with a 26 square meter apartment, elevator and parking on Rakefet Street was sold for NIS 1.9 million. A 142 square meter, five-room, semi-detached house with a garden and parking on Lotus Street was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - Halutzim).

Beersheva and the south

Kiryat Gat: A 150 square meter, 6-room, semi-detached house on a 230 square meter lot on Timna Street was sold for NIS 2.17 million (RE/MAX - Alpha).

Arad: A 82 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and share parking on Hakanaim Street was sold for NIS 580,000. A 80 square meter, 3.5-room, fourth floor apartment with shared parking and no elevator on Ben Yair Street was sold for NIS 530,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on February 6, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.