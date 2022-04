Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 84 square meter, three-room, ground floor apartment with a six square meter balcony on Hapalmach Street in Old Katamon was sold for NIS 2.9 million (Anglo-Saxon).



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 80 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 12 square meter garden and parking on Hahagana Street in the Neve Barbur neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.17 million. A 105-square meter, four-room, seventh floor penthouse apartment including an elevator and parking on Ma'apilei Egoz Street in the Neve Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.55 million. A 123 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Recanati Street in Ramat Aviv Gimmel was sold for NIS 5 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A 154 square meter, three-room, fourth floor apartment with a security room, 14 square meter balcony, 13 square meter storage room, elevator and two parking spaces in the Blue Project overlooking the sea with a swimming pool, sauna, fitness room and tennis court in the building was sold for NIS 6.4 million.

Ramat Gan: A 93 square meter, 4-room, sixth floor penthouse apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Hagat Street was sold for NIS 3.1 million. A 82 square meter, four-room, fifth floor apartment a sun balcony and elevator on Harav Merozin Street was sold for NIS 2.39 million. A 100 square meter, 4.5-room, second floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Arnon Street was sold for NIS 2.23 million (RE/MAX - Focus).

Petah Tikva: A 115 square meter, five-room apartment with a 10 square meter sun balcony, elevator and parking on Sander Street was sold for NIS 1.97 million (RE-MAX - Supreme).

Rishon Lezion: A 75 square meter, 2.5-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and no parking on Hasadeh Street in the Remez neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.45 million. A 119 square meter, five-room, sixth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Abarbanel Street was sold for NIS 2.13 million. A 254 square meter, seven room house with a 49 square meter basement on a 320 square meter lot with two parking spaces on Yamit Street in the Neve Dekalim neighborhood in the west of the city was sold for NIS 5.55 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Rehovot: A 90 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an 8 square meter sun balcony, shared parking and no elevator on Hanoter Street was sold for NIS 1.55 million. A 122 square meter, five-room, fifth floor apartment with a 12 square meter sun balcony, storage room, elevator and parking on Nordau Street was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 107 square meter, four room, second floor apartment on Hakerem Street was sold for NIS 1.78 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on April 8, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.