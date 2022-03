Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 104 square meter, four-room, 12th floor apartment with a four square meter storage room, elevator and parking on Diskin Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 2.8 million (Anglo-Saxon)

Mevaseret Zion: A 270 square meter, nine-room, semi-detached house with a 200 square meter garden on a 300 square meter lot and a 70 square meter basement with parking on Yosef Haim Street was sold for NIS 4.5 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 280 square meter, six-room, roof apartment with a 190 square meter roof area, storage room, two elevators and parking on Kind David Boulevard was sold for NIS 13.45 million (Keller Williams).

Holon: A 90 square meter, four-room, fourth floor apartment with a five square meter balcony and elevator on Bet Lehem Street was sold for NIS 1.7 million. A 60 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevatopr on Hankin Street was sold for NIS 1.42 million (RE/MAX - Center).

Ramat Hasharon: A 120 square meter, 5-room house on a 180 square meter lot with parking on Gordon Street in the Neve Magen neighborhood was sold for NIS 5.15 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Hod Hasharon: A 155-square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Assaf Harofe Street in Ramatayim was sold for NIS 3.15 million. A 125 square meter, three-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hahistadrut Street was sold for NIS 2.35 million. A 110 square meter, 4.5-room, sixth floor apartment with a 14 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Assaf Harofe Street was sold for NIS 2.92 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Shoham: A 230 square meter, six-room, third floor duplex apartment with a 100 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Modi’in-Maccabim-Reut: A 87 square meter, three-room, ground floor garden apartment with an 85 square meter garden and parking on Evenei Hahoshen Street was sold for NIS 2.61 million. A 97 square meter, four-room, garden apartment with a 30 square meter garden and parking on HaLuach Ha’Ivri Street in the Hakramim neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.61 million. A 142 square meter, five-room, first floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony on Hartzit Street in the Haprachim neighborhood was sold for NIS 3.41 million. A 130 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 17 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Tachelet Street in the Evenei Chen neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.8 million (RE/MAX - Mor).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 76 square meter, 3.5-room, first floor apartment with parking on Meir Grossman Street in the New Vav neighborhood was sold for NIS 680,000. A 52 square meter, two-room, seventh floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Eliyahu Hanavi Street in the Daled neighborhood was sold for NIS 372,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

