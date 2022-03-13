Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Jerusalem and environs

Jerusalem: A 70 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with seven and five square meter balconies, on Abarbanel Street in Rehavia was sold for NIS 2.95 million (Zimuki). A 107 square meter, five-room, third floor apartment with 12 square meter and 6 square meter balconies, elevator and parking on Lichtenstein Street in Har Homa was sold for NIS 2.03 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Mevaseret Zion: A 174 square meter, five-room, terraced house with a 170 square meter garden, 50 square meter enclosed balcony, 40 square meter basement and covered parking for two cars on Leshem Street was sold for NIS 4.05 million.



Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 84 square meter, three-room, fifth floor roof apartment with a 39 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Nahmani Street was sold for NIS 6 million. A 58 square meter, two-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Herzl Rosenbloom Street was sold for NIS 2.41 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 95 square meter, 4.5-room, third floor apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Ha’lehi Street in the Hatikvah neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Beer Yaakov: A 102 square meter, 4-room, third floor apartment, with an elevator and parking on Shvo Street in the Tzamerot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.27 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, first floor garden apartment with a 120 square meter garden on Shaldag Street in the Lichtenstein neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.81 million. A 110 square meter, six-room, fourth floor apartment with a 23 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 2.2 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Shoham: A 105 square meter, four-room, first floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Mitzpe Street was sold for NIS 3.2 million. A 100 square meter, four-room, ground floor garden apartment with a 100 square meter garden on Emek Ayalon Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million (RE/MAX - Premium).

Hadera: A 100-square meter, four-room, third floor duplex apartment with parking on Vilensky Street was sold for NIS 1.25 million. A 145 square meter, four-room, seventh floor apartment with parking and an elevator on Lachish Street was sold for NIS 1.94 million. A 124 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Hativat Ha'Nahal Street was sold for NIS 1.71 million. A 90 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment wioth parking and an elevator on Herzl Street was sold for NIS 1.3 million (RE/MAX - Miktzoanim).

Haifa and the north

Tiberias: A 110 square meter, four-room, ground floor apartment with no elevator and parking on Hashoftim Street was sold for NIS 665,000 (Anglo-Saxon).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 13, 2022.

© Copyright of Globes Publisher Itonut (1983) Ltd., 2022.