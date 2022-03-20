Apartments sold and rented

Second-hand apartments sold

Tel Aviv and central region

Tel Aviv: A 60 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with no elevator and apartment on Ibn Gbriol Street was sold for NIS 2.82 million. A 66 square meter, three-room, second floor apartment with an elevator but no parking on Yigal Alon Street was sold for NIS 2.38 million (Anglo-Saxon). A 50 square meter, 2.5-room, fourth floor apartment on Haim Bar Lev Street in Neve Eliezer was sold for NIS 1.68 million (RE/MAX - Ocean). A 145 square meter, 4.5-room, first floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Emile Zola Street in the Old North was sold for NIS 8.15 million (RE/MAX - Ocean).

Rishon Lezion: A 180 square meter, 5-room, eighth and ninth floor penthouse apartment, with three balconies totaling 100 square meters, an elevator and two parking spaces in the Hashomer neighborhood in the east of the city was sold for NIS 3.26 million.

Netanya: A 136 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with a 24 square meter balcony, elevator and parking in Briga Towers on Ehud Manor Street was sold for NIS 5.7 million. A 125 square meter, five-room, sixth floor duplex apartment with a 30 square meter roof, elevator and parking on Andreas Street was sold for NIS 2.63 million. A 120 square meter, five-room, 17th floor apartment with an elevator and two parking spaces in Hatzuk Tower in Lipkin Shahak Street was sold for NIS 3.25 million. A 99 square meter, four-room, sixth floor apartment with a sun balcony, elevator and parking on Amnon Ve’Tamar Street was sold for NIS 2.25 million (Anglo-Saxon).

Haifa and the north

Haifa: A 30 square meter, 1.5-room, second floor apartment in Hanita Street in the Neve Sha’anan neighborhood was sold for NIS 600,000. A 148 square meter, five-room, second floor apartment with a 25 square meter balcony and parking on Albert Schweizer Street in Ramat Eshkol was sold for NIS 2.39 million (RE/MAX - City).

Afula: A 127-square meter, four-room, eighth floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Kirstein Street was sold for NIS 1.13 million. A 1`10 square meter, four-room, second floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Yezreel Street was sold for NIS 1.03 million. A 120 square meter, four-room, third floor apartment with an elevator and parking on Shoham Street was sold for NIS 1.2 million (RE/MAX - 770).

Beersheva and the south

Beersheva: A 160 square meter, five-room, house on a 250 square meter lot with a 90 square meter garden on Rimon Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 2.3 million. A 110 square meter, five-room, fourth floor apartment with a 20 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Avraham Mahrez Street in the Bet neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.48 million. A 191 square meter, five-room, fourth floor penthouse apartment with a 12 square meter balcony, elevator and parking on Yisrael Hagalili Street in the Ramot neighborhood was sold for NIS 1.87 million. A 51 square meter, 2.5-room, first floor apartment on Hehalutz Street in the Old City was sold for NIS 405,000 (RE/MAX - Plus).

Published by Globes, Israel business news - en.globes.co.il - on March 20, 2022.

